No national policy to regulate media: Ministry of Culture

AT News Report-KABUL: The ministry of culture says the media outlets are yet to have a national policy for publication and broadcasting.

Officials in the culture ministry said Sunday that shared a report of media violations with the media representatives, saying that the violations opposed the media law.

Saber Mohmand, spokesman of the ministry said that they were working on a national policy for the media that would be soon announced.

“The ministry of culture is working on a national policy for the media. The draft of the policy has been prepared with the help of the high media council and will be announced in the near future,” Mohmand said.

The non-government media outlets are active for 17 years and their number is increasing day by day. The media law was made in 2005 and media outlets are working based on that, but most of them are accused of ignoring national interests and deprivation of people.

The ministry of culture has registered 30 violations in the past first six months of the current Afghan Year.

Hojjatollah Javid Mojaddedi, representative of the International Federation of Afghan Journalists saidthat lack of a national policy caused increase of problems and disorder in the Afghan media activities.

“This is a challenging issue, the news outlets publish and broadcast whatever they want and ignore the national interests. They do not pay attention to the security of people’s rights. If there is no national policy and the media go ahead like they are doing now, we will have more problems,” said Mojaddedi.

Journalists are also concerned with the lack of national policy for the media, saying they are facing problems because of that.