No one can disrupt elections: Govt. to Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: The Presidential Palace in reaction to Taliban’s statement said that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) is fully prepared to protect the compatriots against threat and thwart any attempt aiming at disruption of election.

The Taliban group termed presidential elections as misleading and illegitimate, and warned to disrupt the process. The group called on Afghan masses to stay away from gatherings of electoral campaigns and rallies.

In a statement, the Taliban said fighters should “stand against this theatrical and sham of a process to their full capabilities” — a clear instruction to conduct attacks.

As evidently enshrined in the Afghanistan Constitution, it is the legitimate and legal right of the people of Afghanistan to attend poll centers and directly elect their future leader, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

Contrary to allegations of the Taliban, who are currently negotiating with the United States in Qatar, most of electoral budget is covered by the Government of Afghanistan and the process is fully managed by Afghans

Besides, the representatives of the Afghan people at the Lower House of the Parliament issued an enactment on Tuesday and provided support for holding of elections in a timely manner.

“Once again, the government of Afghanistan asks all electoral entities and stakeholders to continue their regular activities to ensure holding of elections in a timely fashion,” the statement added.

ANDSF is fully prepared to protect their compatriots against such threats and will never allow anyone to prevent voters and owning their future. Afghanistan Defense and Security Forces are sternly instructed to thwart any attempt aiming at the disruption of this national and crucial process, it added.

“We want the Taliban who apparently chant for peace but at the same time intimidate the Afghan public to death on daily basis, to prove their peace-wanting voice in action and stop intimidating the public,” the statement added.

People of Afghanistan have constantly proved in the past that such threats posed by enemies of the country cannot stop them to take part in national and crucial processes of the country.

According to the statement, people of Afghanistan will attend the poll centers and cast their vote to directly elect their future leader and to disgrace enemies of their freedom