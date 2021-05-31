No party can win Afghan war, say MPs

AT News

KABUL: A number of members of parliament express concern over continued violence, saying that neither the government nor Taliban could win the ongoing war.

Ahmad Javid Jaihoon, a member of parliament, called on the Taliban to agree on cease fire and put an end to the long war.

“The continued war is a lose-lose policy and has no winner. The people of Afghanistan are the main losers of this war. A political partnership and unity is the only solution of the Afghanistan issue,” Jaihoon said on Monday.

He emphasized that security situation is worsening in many province of Afghanistan, saying that security forces defend the territorial integrity that costs their lives on daily bases.

The lawmakers welcomed the budget announced by the United States for Afghan forces, calling on other donor states to keep helping financially and politically of the war-hit country.

The United States declared recently to donate 3.3 billion dollars to the Afghan security and defense forces for 2022 once their military presence in the country ends after 20 years of the so-called “war on terror” that began in September 2001 that collapsed the Taliban rule of Afghanistan.