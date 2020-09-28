‘No power can change our political system’

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani says there is no authority to change the current government system, and to bring amendment in the national constitution in Afghanistan.

Ghani said this in a meeting with the journalists who recently covered the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, the capital city of Qatari.

The Presidential Palace in a statement quoted Ghani as saying that the “window for peace” should be widely unbolted and that peace was the main wish of the Afghans and it should be not forgotten. He once again emphasized that the “republic system” has a wider shoulder”.

But Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah recently said that if it was necessary, change in the amendment of the constitutions was possible as stated in the resolution of National Grand Assembly (Loya-Jirga).

Experts say that President Ghani’s insistence on the preservation of Republican System is because of the Taliban denial of Kabul administration. They also said that Ghani tried to prolong the process by emphasizing the preservation of the constitution.