No presidential candidate registered as time window winds down

KABUL: No candidate has ever registered to presidential elections so far, the Independent Election Commission said on Sunday, as the time window is winding up for the registration of presidential candidates with three days remaining to deadline.

The candidate registration process, according to the presidential election schedule, began on December 22 and would continue until January 2, 2019.

As many as 75 people, including a woman, have received the presidential election information packages but none has registered their candidacy, said Kobra Razai, deputy spokesman of the IEC.

Obtaining information packages is also possible through the internet and some aspirant candidates have received these packages online, she added

She said that economic hurdles and natural calamities in the north and central parts of the country may be reasons that prevent the candidates from returning the information bundles they obtained from the IEC.

Noorul Haq Ulumi, Anwarul Haq Ahadi, Hakim Torsan, Hedayatullah Hafiz, Hayamuddin Watandost, Noor Rahman Liwal, Zalmai Rassoul, Rahmatullah Nabil, Shaida Mohammad Abdali, Faramarz Tamana, Mohamad Hanif Atmar, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Hekmat Khalil Karzai and some others have received the information packages.

According to the election law, a presidential election candidate should be Afghan, Muslim, have completed the age of 40, have the support of 100,000 people, not guilty of crimes against humanity, not deprived of civil rights and pay a million afghanis to the IEC.

The IEC has reportedly said that the presidential elections would be delayed from the previously announced date of April 20, 2019 for at least three months.

It is as the government and international community are now at loggerheads over the delay in elections.