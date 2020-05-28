No security vacuum after US drawdown, assures security official

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the ministry of defense assure that there would be no security vacuum after the United States pulls its troops out of Afghanistan, saying that defense and security forces had already had enough capabilities and capacities to defend the territory.

The Pentagon is reportedly planning to brief President Trump of the complete US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan before the US presidential poll in November.

Fawad Aman, spokesman of the ministry of defense said Wednesday that Afghan security and defense forces were ready to defend their country without any foreign helps.

Aman emphasized that no security vacuum would appear after the US military withdrawal.

“We have been there in Afghanistan now for 19 years. I think this is enough and we can go back there anytime we want,” Trump was quoted by Western media as saying.

According to the New York Times, senior US military officials are to inform Trump of a timetable for Afghan pull back.

They have said that the US president intends to withdraw all American soldiers before the November presidential polls.