No steps made on Badakhshan, Sar-e-Pul mines

AT News Report

KABUL: Western media in a report on the gold mine in Badakhshan province and copper mine in Sar-e-Pul province, saying that non practical steps had been made on demining of these mines.

The government handed the digging of these mine in contracts to the US and British companies last year.

But the American companies are not interested in starting work on these mines under the pretext of security fears.

The reports also make accusations on the contracts made with these companies, saying that the Afghan government failed to bring reforms in the mine contracts.

These contracts faced with corruption allegations since the first day of the signing as they were not signed in Afghanistan, but signed in Washington instead and the contractor company was reportedly partner of Sadat Anwari, a former cabinet member.

“We would be glad if the practical and demining work begun, but there are many dangers there,” said Bradely Barnett, chief executive of the Sentar company.

The remarks come as the Afghan forces backed by the US air force, have recently retaken vast areas in Badakhshan from Taliban including the gold mine area.