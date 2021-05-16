Nobody arrested on charge of power pylons destruction: Saleh

AT News

KABUL: The First Vice President, Amurullah Saleh on Saturday denied the arrest of the people in connection to the destruction of power pylons.

Saleh wrote on his Facebook page that efforts were underway to provide security for the pylons.

He wrote that the culprits will be detained and be held accountable, terming the destruction of the power pylons as a crime.

This comes as deputy spokesman for the ministry of interior Hamid Roshan said that four people were arrested in connection with destroying of power pylons and investigation began in this regard.

Earlier, Da Afghanistan BrishanShirkat(DABS) reported the destruction of imported 13 power transmission lines.

DABS called on the security organs to take measures for the protection of power stations.

The blowing up power pylons caused outage of electricity to Kabul and eight other provinces and it was reconnected temporarily.