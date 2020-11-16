Nominees for foreign, interior and finance ministries explained programs in parliament

AT News

KABUL: The nominees for ministries of foreign affairs, interior and finance on Monday went to parliament and explained their programs to the lawmakers.

Hanif Atmar, nominee for ministry of foreign affairs, said that he would give priority to peace in his foreign policy once he gets vote of confidence from the legislators.

“My programs have two parts: First, I divide foreign policy in five sections, secondly I have 11 diplomatic, empowerment, development and reform programs in Afghanistan.”

Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, nominee for ministry of finance, spoke about economic self-sufficiency in the next five years.

He said that the national income would soar up to 400 billion Afs by 2025 and would be used for security and other institutions.

“Corruption in the custom offices, complication in the job system and lack of modern equipment threaten job effectiveness,” he said.

Massoud Andarabi, nominee for interior ministry, said that Afghan security forces have inflicted great casualties on Taliban militants despite challenges they are facing and have been victorious in the battlefields.

President Ghani introduced 23 people for ministries to the parliament last month, but evaluation of their documents postponed the assessment of their authorities.

Nominees for ministries of defense, justice and higher education are planned to explain their programs to the lawmakers today (Tuesday).