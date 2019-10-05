“Non-biometric votes trigger Afghanistan to great crisis”

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of electoral team have expressed concern towards high number of fraudulent votes in the 28th September presidential polls, saying that some figures making efforts to register these votes in the system. They believed that counting of non-biometric votes could trigger Afghanistan toward a great crisis.

“Two major problems existed in the voting process, low turnout of voters, and casting of thousands of non-biometric votes,” said Hamyun Harir, a member of the Peace and Islamic Justice electoral team.

Moreover, a member of Stability and Partnership electoral team, Nor Rahman Khaliq said that there have been reports about scores of ghost and non-biometric votes in the election. “There are people who try to put the ghost votes in the system and we have lodged complaints to the Election Complaint Commissions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Independent Election Commission has confirmed the low turnout of voters, saying that commission would pay its best efforts regarding fraudulence issues in the election.

Head of commission’s secretariat, Habib Rahman Nang said that the number of complaints have been significantly low in the September polling compare to the previous elections.

“Some problems including biometric devices’ technical issues exist, but we are accountable for our people regarding them,” he said.

The IEC has earlier said that over 2.6 million people have casted their votes on the election day. However, it emphasized the number of votes would be decreased as the non-biometric votes were segregating.

The Afghan presidential election was held at a time while the country faced massive security challenges and chaos across the country. A number of influential elites have boycotted the election, calling it in contrast with the peace process.