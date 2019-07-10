Norway, Germany to host Govt.-Taliban peace parleys: Sources

AT News Report

KABUL: Following the seventh round of US-Taliban dialogue and intra-Afghan conference, Norway and Germany are said to have expressed readiness to host the next round of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, sources said Wednesday.

These talks would be held after the announcement of a withdrawal schedule for foreign troops, according to sources, who wished to go unnamed.

The United States and the Taliban concluded their seventh round of talks on Tuesday, July 09.

Ghairat Baheer, a member of the delegation that participated in intra-Afghan dialogue with Taliban in Doha, said that US top negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad had told them that they were close to an agreement.

The two-day intra-Afghan dialogue was attended by government officials, civil society activists and women in their individual capacities as Afghans, as well as the Taliban representatives.

This comes as the Taliban group have so far vehemently refused to sit in talks with the Afghan government.