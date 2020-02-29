Norway offers to host intra-Afghan talks

AT News

KABUL: Deputy Foreign Minister of Norway Audun Halvorsen in a meeting with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah had announced on Saturday his country’s readiness to host the direct-Afghan talks.

The chief executive office in a statement said the meeting was held in Abdullah’s office, where both sides discussed issues related to the Afghan peace process.

Abdullah called peace the priority of Afghan government and its people.

Halvorsen encourage the Afghan political figures to pay all-out efforts regarding the peace process and not to miss the historical opportunity, which can bring stability into Afghanistan.

The meeting was made hours before the signing of a peace deal between US diplomats and Taliban representatives in Doha. The agreement was signed with the participation of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and several representatives of the world’s countries.

The next step of shellacking peace process would be the direct-talks among Afghans. However so far, it is still tentative that where and when the talks would be conducted.