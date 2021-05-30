Notice: Afghanistan Times Daily

KABUL: Afghanistan Times has noticed a YouTube Channel that has been publishing false and fake news. The Channel quoted a fake headline falsified and a screenshot copy of the Afghanistan Times webpage. Afghanistan Times clarify and notify its readers and media outlets that we have never published such fake and baseless new on our webpage and this is the work of sick and malicious addresses which spread hatred and fake news. We condemn such destructive and illegal publications, and hope that such opportunists and destructive figures will be held accountable by the related authorities, and the YouTube Channel’s to be blocked by the YouTube administrators. Afghanistan Times is an independent national English Daily Newspaper of Afghanistan. We attached the link of the YouTube and Facebook account bellow.