Notorious Taliban affiliate killed in Badakhshan

AT News Report

KABUL: A most dangerous shadow governor of the Taliban group for Badakhshan province was killed in an operation carried out by the Afghan security forces to improve security in the province.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Nasrat Rahimi said Qari Fasiuddin, a shadow governor of Taliban for Badakhshan was killed in Afghan security forces operations.

“Qari Fasiuddin was the most dangerous shadow governor of the group.”

However, the Taliban group did not comment in regard so far.

It is worth mentioning that security situation in Badakhshan province has been deteriorated during the recent months, and the Afghan forces routinely conduct counter-terrorism operations against the anti-government armed groups in the province.