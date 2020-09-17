Notorious terrorist Qari Azam killed in Peshawar

AT News

KABUL: A Pakistani terrorist and top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group for Afghanistan, Qari Azam was killed in Peshawar due to internal rivalry within the group over drug trafficking, according to reports.

He also headed the joint Shura of JeM and LeT to coordinate operations in Afghanistan. He was behind several attacks in Afghanistan. He was also involved in attacking the First Vice Office, in which dozens of people were killed and wounded.

He was also behind several terroristic activities in Kunduz, Ghazni and Kabul through ISIS support.

He worked under the guidance of Ibrahim Azhar (brother of Azhar Masood) and was instrumental for launching JeM cadres inside Afghanistan.

On 16 Aug 2020, reportedly he was killed near Peshawar due to internal rivalry within the group over dispute on share of drug trafficking. JeM and LeT have been deeply involved in border areas of Afghanistan-Pakistan narcotic trade. His Rasme Qul was held at Warsak Road, Peshawar.