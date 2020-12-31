NSA met Chinese Special Envoy to Afghanistan

By M. Parwiz Arian

KABUL- National Security Advisor of the country, Hamdullah Mohib met Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Liu Jian, in Kabul, his office said in a short statement on Thursday.

The two sides in the meeting discussed among the other issues cooperation on peace and security in Afghanistan.

The two sides reiterated the need to maintain constructive bilateral relations based on mutual trust and cooperation between Afghanistan and China.

China as one of the main neighbors of Afghanistan and has been playing an essential role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction and development, while now trying to help the country with its peace process as well.