NSA Mohib in New York to brief UNGA on Afghan issues

AT News Report

KABUL: The National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib on Sunday flew to New York to brief the UN General Assembly over issues related to Afghanistan.

“He will highlight Afghanistan’s current status, presidential elections and the peace process,” said the Office of National Security Council in a statement.

According to the statement, Mohib would meet the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres to discuss the Afghan-UN cooperation in the country.

“Mohib will announce the Afghan government and people’s stance on peace.”

Mohib would also ask the allies to extend their cooperation and support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process, the statement added.

This comes as Mohib had earlier criticized by the US government for his remarks about the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalizad, who carried ninth round of talks with Taliban to find a political settlement to Afghan conflict. However, the talks called dead by US President Donald Trump after Taliban claimed a suicide attack in downtown of Kabul city, in which 12 innocent Afghans and an American soldier were killed.