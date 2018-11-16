NSC urges intensified counter-insurgency push
November 16, 2018
AT-KABUL: The National Security Council (NSC) has directed the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) to accelerated counter-insurgency operations across the country to curb civilian and ANDSF causalities.
The instruction has made when the Taliban insurgents intensified attacking security forces, in which civilians suffered as well. Thousands of civilian fled homes to save their skins as clashes between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban insurgents geared up in Jaghori and Malistan districts of the southern Ghazni province.
Moreover, in single attack in western Farah province, over 30 policemen embraced martyrdom. The fatality occurred after the Taliban insurgents attacked their check posts in Khak-i-Safid district of the province
At the moment, the ANDSF have been engaged against insurgents nationwide in general, but to Ghazni, Farah, Baghlan, Kunduz, Takhar, Zabul and Ghor provinces in particular, the statement from NSC said.
“The insurgents by targeting civilians after sustaining huge casualties from the Afghan security forces, have showed a clear sign of their weakness,” the statement said.
Moreover, the NSC said the enemies of the Afghan masses would never reach their nefarious designs through spreading violence and terror.
It also hailed the bravery and sacrifices of the Afghan security forces that have been rendering in the line of duty to protect their motherland’s territorial and integrity.
The NSC also praised the families of the Afghan security forces who raised such a brave sons, adding the Afghan people, who all the time lend weight behind security forces, would not let the enemies to materialize their terrorist designs.
At the end, NSC asked security related organs to bolster up attacking the enemies in order to protect civilian lives and also to cut down casualties of the security forces to extended level.
