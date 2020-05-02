‘NUG type formation won’t repeat’

AT News

KABUL: The lack of trust and disunity among the Afghan leaders are seemed to be unabated, as there are different stands among the Afghan leaders towards formation of an inclusive government. President Ashraf Ghani and former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah’ office has said that they have reached an agreement over power sharing to end the yearlong political controversies. But First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s office said that there will be no repetition of national unity government and that the power will be not divided half percent.

Rizwan Murid an official of the First Vice President’s office said that any power sharing agreement would not be in contrast with the country’s constitution. “There is no way for two heads is on power,” he said. “There will be no government for two heads.” To end the political crisis he slanted the doors are open for political negotiations.

But Abdullah’s spokesman, Faridon Khawzon said that a scheme has been prepared to reach an agreement of power sharing to end the political crisis. “Both sides agreed on principles,” he added. “Our scheme is finalized, after we share the scheme, we will provide all details.”

The presidential palace said that negotiations have been continuing and that some progress has been made in this regard. President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said, “Whenever the negotiation ended, the government would announce its stand.”

Earlier, Ghani’s Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh said that Abdullah would be taking charges of Consultative High Council’s leadership and that the political crisis would be ended.

Back in late March, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had threaten to cut 1bilion dollars in aid to Afghanistan after he was failed to resolve the political disputes between President Ghani and former Chief Executive Abdullah, stemming from the Afghan presidential election.