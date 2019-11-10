Number of women in ANDSF increased: SIGAR

AT news Report

KABUL: The level of women presence in the security forces rankings has been increased to 30 percent, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in report.

According to SIGAR, the female number in the Afghan security forces has jumped up from 4,495 of last year to 6,395 in the ongoing year, which compare to last year 1,900 women have joined the security ranking.

Meanwhile, SIGAR said that it has sent the report of female security forces to the US congress.

This comes as earlier a number of women rights activists have criticized the government for not providing enough occupation for the female employees in the security ranking.

“Providing and facilitating more occupation for females in the government”, was one of the commitments of the National Unity Government; however, according to some experts, the promises have still remained in words.