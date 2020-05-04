Nuristan—a province free of covid-19

AT News

KABUL: Nuristan, placed in eastern Afghanistan with a special geographical location, has so far been out of pandemic covid-19 threats; there is no lockdown and the residents are hanging around as usual unlike other provinces, which are under strict lockdowns.

As the state is out of covid-19 trouble and tension, it is embracing a significant calm appearance with the mountainous fresh weather. However, local officials said that observation of doctors’ recommendations by the residents has posed the province to be protected against of covid-19 outbreak.

Provincial Governor Abdul Qayom said that on time public awareness and serious attention to the outbreak of the virus had played an important role to protect the province against the virus. He said that medical teams are giving the residents information about the symptoms, affects and infections of the virus.

The Afghan government has allocated 20 million Afs for Nuristan to fight the coronavirus, as the province is located in a far distance from the capital, Kabul.

But the residents have expressed concerns over lack of accessibilities to the medical centers, saying that if the virus infectious spread in the province, there would be a human disaster, as the province lack enough health facilities.

Afghan health officials announced 2,894 covid-19 cases so far. At least 90 patients have died and over 300 survived the virus, according to health officials.

The country’s capital, Kabul with over six million populations is said to be more affected if its citizens do not take the medical recommendations and precautionary measures serious.