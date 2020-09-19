Officer under investigation for beating two women in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Authorities are investigating three people including a police officer who assaulted and beat up two women in an altercation in Kabul.

A video circulating in the social media which shows a few men possibly security beating two girls has drawn public anger. The video also shows two other security officers on the spot not stopping the beating.

Police officials say the attacker was a security officer in charge of road security for First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

An Interior Ministry spokesman has said the man who committed the beating is being inspected by the police. The two police officers seen in the video have also been summoned for answers.

Former deputy interior minister, Mirza Mohammad Yarmand, says the two security officers present during the assault should have intervened and helped the two girls. “If this accident had ended up in murder, the killer should have been arrested anyway. The beaters should have been arrested too,” he said.

Shaharzad Akbar, chairperson of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, has called for a full investigation into the incident. “In a telephone conversation with the two girls who were beat up yesterday, I promised them to investigate if they lodge a complaint,” she said.

Zabihullah Farhang, spokesman for Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said they will also probe the beating. He said the incident shows weakness of the police.