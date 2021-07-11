Officials, authors saddened by veteran writer’s death

AT News

KABUL: Nasir Ahmad Ahmadi, a young writer who used to write stories in Pashto, passwed away on Sunday.

Ahmadi’s family confirmed his death.

President Ghani, minister of information and culture as well as writers called his death as a tragedy and a loss in Afghan culture.

In a statement, President Ghani praised Ahmadi for his significant efforts in richening Pashto language especially in story writing.

Saber Mohmand, spokesman for the ministry of culture, said that Ahmadi had no replacement in writing of Pashto stories, adding that his death created a vacuum in story writing.

Ahmadi was born in 1984 in the Qara Bagh district of Ghazni province. He died of an illness on Saturday at a Kabul hospital.

The young writer has left 25 books mostly novels.

Juju is a famous story he has written in addition to tens of other short stories.

A number of writers expressed sympathies for Ahmadi’s death on social media.

“Nasir Ahmad Ahmadi was a thoughtful contemporary writer. We have unfortunately fewer writers in Pashto language who less think of the next generations,” said Ezzatollah Shams, a critic writer.

Ahmadi followed a special style in story writing, who has written some stories for children as well.