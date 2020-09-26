Home / Latest Updates / Officials downplay Taliban threat to cities
Men wearing facemasks as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walk past a wall painted with images of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (L) and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (R), in Kabul April 5, 2020. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

AT News

KABUL: Police officials said Saturday the Taliban has no ability to maintain presence on outskirts of big cities, downplaying the threat made by Taliban militants to hold ground.

Taliban insurgents keep fleeing from one area to another as there is sufficient security capacity to prevent their belligerence, said spokesman to the Interior Ministry Tareq Arian in a video message.

He said that Afghan security and defense forces have massive presence in areas where Taliban claim to have presence. “The enemy will never be allowed to operate and disrupt security,” he said.

This comes after a video surfaced on the internet suggesting Taliban have erected a checkpoint in Company area, on the outskirts of Kabul city. The video depicts Taliban militants making inquiries from passengers. Interior Ministry officials said the video footage belongs to years ago.

