OIC Ambassador Botsali Extolled for His Efforts in Afghan Peace

AT News

KABUL: The State Ministry for Peace (SMP) convened a farewell meeting in honor of the valuable work of Huseyin Avni Botsali, ambassador of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by foreign diplomats, peace activists, representatives of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), government officials, and civil society organizations.

The State Minister for Peace praised Mr. Botsali’s tenure in Kabul and commended his efforts in developing relations between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its member states with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

He added that Mr. Botsali did not just act as a diplomat, but he was a good friend to the Afghan people, who also worked hard for peace.

While thanking the State Ministry for Peace and participants in the meeting, the ambassador of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) presented information about the views of the OIC and its mission and mentioned Afghanistan as one of the priorities of this organization.

Mr. Botsali expressed hope for an inclusive and sustainable peace in Afghanistan and called the international community’s efforts in this regard very important.

Mr. Oğuzhan Ertuğrul, ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Afghanistan, also praised Mr. Botsali’s mission and his role in developing relations between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.