OIC calls for immediate end to Afghan war

AT News Report

KABUL: As a peace deal between the US and the Taliban is expected to happen soon, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has said an immediate end should be brought to the Afghan war and negotiations initiated between the government and the Taliban.

The OIC’s secretary-general, Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, made the remarks during a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani in Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the Presidential Spokesman Sidiq Sidiqqi said.

The SG also expressed the organization’s support for the Afghanistan peace process and the next month’s presidential election.

Both sides discussed terrorism, joint fight against extremism, intra-Afghan talks, and transparent conduct of presidential election and establishment of the Islamic University in Afghanistan, Siddiqi said.

He said Othaimeen vowed to support the peace efforts and presidential election, calling for all-out cooperation of Islamic counties in the peace process.

The OIC official assured President Ghani of sending observers to monitor the presidential election on September 28.

President Ghani on Saturday left Kabul for Saudi Arabia at the head of a high-level delegation. He is set to meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and other Saudi officials on issues of bilateral interest.

Meanwhile, the 9th round of talks between the US and Taliban representatives is underway in Qatar amid a reported headway. The intra-Afghan talks will take place after this round of talks.

However, the Taliban have several times rejected talks with the Afghan government but the government has appointed a 15-member delegation to negotiate with the rebels.