OIC Calls for Urgent Cessation of Violence in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the series of bomb blasts, targeted killings and a surge of violence in Afghanistan in the past few days causing a number of casualties, including civilians and law enforcement personnel.

OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Afghanistan, wishing the wounded speedy recovery, the agency said in a statement.

The Secretary General called for an urgent cessation of violence, urged all parties to concentrate on peace efforts and to contribute towards achieving success at the inter-Afghan peace talks.

“Dialogue, rather than resorting to violence, is the only way forward towards reaching comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan within the framework of an Afghan-led and owned peace process”, Dr. Al-Othaimeen stressed.

The Secretary General further reiterated OIC’s support for Afghanistan in its efforts for peace, security and development, underscoring the expression of solidarity to Afghanistan by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at their recent session held in Niamey, Republic of Niger in November 2020.