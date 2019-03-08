OIC condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

AT News Report

KABUL: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out at a gathering in the Afghan capital, Kabul, attended by several Afghan political leaders including former president Hamid Karzai, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani among others.

The mortar attack left at least 11 people dead, and over 90 others wounded.

The OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen reiterated OIC’s unwavering solidarity with Afghanistan, and commended the resilience, resolve and perseverance of the Afghan people for peace, security and stability of their country. He conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Government and people of Afghanistan and wished for speedy recovery of the wounded.

The Secretary General reiterated the principled position of the OIC against all forms of terrorism and extremism.