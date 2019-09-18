OIC condemns twin Taliban bombings that killed, injured dozens

AT News Report

KABUL: Yousof Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the ongoing terror acts in Afghanistan, including the two recent one occurred on Tuesday, killing 48 people and wooding scoreothers.

The OIC in statement send to Afghanistan Times said that Al-Othaimeen has called on Afghans to focus on putting an immediate end to the war. “There can be no alternative to the political settlement negotiation through an Afghan ledpeace process as reaffirmed by the resolution and declarations adopted at the 14th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”

Al-Othaimeen has expressed his condolence to the victims of attacks and wished a quick recovery for the wounded.He hoped for a peaceful presidential, which is scheduled for September 28th.

The war in Afghanistan has reached its verge of violence during last four decades. The majority of Afghans were optimistic about the US and Taliban peace talks to reach a political solution and put an end to the sever conflicts in the country. However, the talks collapsed after US President Donald Trump declared talks with Taliban dead after they killed 12 innocent Afghans and one US soldier in Kabul.