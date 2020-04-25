OIC renews appeal for urgent ceasefire in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and in view of the difficult conditions prevailing in Afghanistan, which have been exacerbated due to the serious repercussions of the outbreak of the new Corona Virus pandemic at global level, the Organization of Islamic Conference renewed its appeal to all leaders and parties in Afghanistan to urgently reduce violence and work together for durable cease-fire.

The OIC further urged Afghan parties to engage in constructive dialogue to settle their differences, and reach comprehensive reconciliation and durable peace within the framework of the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process.

The OIC stressed the importance of opening the way to inter-Afghan negotiations involving all Afghan parties for a peaceful political settlement.

In this regard, the OIC recalled the resolutions adopted by the OIC Islamic Summit, the Ministerial meetings and the Mecca Declaration issued on July 11, 2018, which was adopted by the “International Conference of Muslim Scholars (ULEMA) for Peace and Security in Afghanistan”. The organization also underlined that it has welcomed the conclusion of the Agreement between the United States of America and Afghan Taliban, which was followed by the initiation of the process of mutual release of prisoners.

The OIC urged all Afghan leaders and parties to demonstrate determination, solidarity and national unity to combat Covid-19 pandemic (the New Corona), underlining the importance of fully supporting the preventive efforts and measures introduced by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to mitigate and prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation renewed its firm commitment to assist the Afghan people in their efforts to achieve comprehensive reconciliation, lasting peace, stability and development on the basis of national consensus.

This is as the Taliban group turned down Afghan government’s call for ceasefire during the month of Ramandan. In the past one week at least 98 Afghan security forces were killed and about 70 others wounded in Taliban attacks in 14 provinces.