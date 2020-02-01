Old man donates land to build school for girls

AT News

KABUL: An old man, who sees education as the only weapon to get the country rid of current miseries, has donated 20 hectares of land to a girls’ school in northern Sar-e-Pull province. His patriotic move has been appreciated by the ministry of education.

Faizullah, a tribal elder in Gosfandi district of the province was praised through a ceremony with the presence of a number of provincial educational officials and students for his stupendous act of humanity.

The ministry of education in a statement has quoted Ahmad Khan Bigzad, provincial head of education department as saying, “we call on the people to support the education as it is the only path to end the adversity and increase public awareness in the country.”

This comes as earlier the Human Rights Watchdogs have published a report, saying that over seven million children don’t have access to education with girls making 60 percent of them.