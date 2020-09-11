On 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

NATO calls on Afghans to capitalize on peace opportunity

AT News

KABUL: NATO SecretaryGeneral Jens Stoltenberg has called on all Afghan stakeholders in the Afghan peace negotiations to seize the opportunity in the Afghan peace talks/

Stoltenberg stated the remarks ahead of long-awaited intra-Afghan negotiations expected to be held Saturday in Qatari capital, Doha.

In the anniversary of the 9\11 terrorist attacks in the United States, Stoltenberg said, “We stand with the US in fighting terrorism, as we did when we went into Afghanistan.”

Al-Qaeda terrorists carried out a series of four terrorist attacks in the US on 11thSeptember of 2001. The attacks left 2,977 people killed and more than 25,000 wounded. Following the attacks, the US and NATO occupied Afghanistan to wage a war against al-Qaeda and eliminate any national security threat. The occupation led to the collapse of Taliban regime, who were providing safe havensfor Osama bin Laden.

After 19 years of US and NATO’ presence in Afghanistan, Washington seeks to find a political solution to the Afghan war that has been spilling over for almost four almost decades.The US signed a preliminary peace deal with the Taliban on February 29th that pave the way to American soldiers’ pull out and as well as intra-Afghan negotiations, in which the government negotiation team and Taliban representatives would discuss the future fate of the country.