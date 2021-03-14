One Dead, Four Wounded in Kabul Prison Riot

AT News

KABUL: One prisoner has been killed and four others were wounded in the physical dispute erupted among the prisoners in Pul-e-Charkhi Central Jail located in capital Kabul, authorities said on Sunday.

Farhad Bayani, a spokesman for the office of the prisoner administration said that the dispute occurred on Saturday evening. According to him, the four wounded had been shifted to the hospital.

The security forces were called in to quell the chaos he said, adding that the situation is under serious control.

Bayani said that the investigation is underway to find the culprit who motivated the riot.

Pul-e-Charkhi central jail is the largest prison in Afghanistan. However, the jail is built for the capacity of 4,000 prisoners; it is now home for 8,000 to 10,000 prisoners.

It is worth mentioning that the governments last year released thousands of prisoners from different prisons across the country to prevent infectious diseases of the pandemic Covid-19.