One Killed, 15 Wounded in Helmand Blast

AT News

KABUL: A civilian was killed and fifteen others were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in the southern Helmand province, officials said Sunday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Mohammad Zaman Hamdard said that the incident occurred in PD1 of Lashkargah, the capital city of the province. The wounded included two police personnel, he said, adding that they were evacuated to the hospital.

The mine was planted in a crowded area by the Taliban, Hamdard said, however, the group has not said anything in regards as of now.

Helmand is among insecure provinces in south of Afghanistan, where the Taliban are strongly active. As the negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban are facing walls, the insurgents have been escalating their attacks on the Afghans security forces.