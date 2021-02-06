One killed, six wounded in Kabul blasts

AT News

KABUL: One police officer was killed and six civilians injured after two explosions rocked Kabul on Saturday.

An explosion took place inside a shop in Bagh-e-Qazi area Police District 1 in Kabul at around 9:14am, which as result six civilians were wounded, the Kabul police press desk said in a statement.

The statement said that the wounded people were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The type of the explosion is unclear and investigation is going on over the incident, noted the statement.

It said that also a sticky mine blast hit a Ranger model vehicle in First Part of Khairkhana area Police District 11 in Kabul at around 10:41am, which resulted at killing of a police officer.

It is pertained to mention that the increased cases of violence and targeted killings of Afghans particularly civilians have recently concerned the European Union, who called for immediate stop of the “killings of Afghans”.