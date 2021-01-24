One Killed, Two Wounded in Kabul Blast

AT News

KABUL: One person was killed and two more injured when a magnetic bomb attached to a vehicle carrying Central Bank’s staff exploded Sunday in Kabul city, police officials confirmed.

The incident happened Sunday morning in the Shah Shahid neighborhood Police District 8 when the personnel were going to bank, Ferdaws Faramarz, Kabul police spokesman said.

The Central Bank confirmed the attack, saying it targeted the bank staff. It said in a statement that Abdullah Dawrani, head of bank’s commission for resolving financial problems was one of two injured.

The Central Bank denounced the attack as “terrorist and coward act”.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. Taliban who are usually blamed for bombings, recently accused President Ghani’s government of such targeted killings.

This was not the first time that personnel of the financial institutions come under attack. Earlier, three staffers of the bank were killed in a similar incident some three months ago in Kabul.