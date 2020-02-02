Only Afghan-to-Afghan talks could bring peace: Iran

AT News

KABUL: As the United States of American has been trying to broker a peace deal with the Taliban group to end its longest unwinnable war in Afghanistan, the Iranian envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Ibrahim Tahiryan has called the direct negotiations between the Afghans as the only path to bring a sustainable peace in the country. Tahiryan said this in a meeting with the Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Sunday.

NSA Spokesman Jawid Faisal said that Iran had announced its support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. According to Faisal, the government of Iran wants to have relation with the government of Afghanistan not within a group.

NSA Mohib told the Iranian delegation that Afghanistan has an independent relation with Iran and same expectation is imply to Iran.

Afghan government harped Iranian government last year when Tehran received a delegation of Taliban after President Donald Trump called off peace talks with the group following a suicide attack claimed by the group that killed at least 11 innocent Afghans including an American soldier.

Some political experts believe that recent US-Iran flare-up had put a negative impact on the Afghan peace process, citing Tehran’s influence on the Taliban.

The US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Saturday to brief the Afghan officials about the progress that have been made between US diplomats and Taliban Qatar-Based Political Office.