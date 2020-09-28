ONSC accused of meddling in defense, security bodies

AT News

KABUL: The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) has been accused of incompetence with its staff scrambling with the professionalism. Members of the parliament on Monday say the council has become the country’s second front of the power.

According to them, the council has been established against the law and the key officials do not have professional knowledge. They lawmakers also accused ONSC of restricting working authorities of the Defense and Interior Ministers, and also interfering in their affairs.

The main task of the Security Council is to review the security situation of the country, the lawmakers said. The council takes decisions on the dismissal and appointing of district commanders and police commanders instead of the ministry of Interior and Defense, they alleged.

The House Speaker, Mir Rahman Rahmani tasked national security and defense committees of the parliament to convene an extraordinary meeting to probe the issues of dismissal and appointment by the Security Council.