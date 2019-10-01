Over 1.5k teachers receive loans

AT News Report

KABUL: Ministry of Education (MoE) has said it has granted loan facilities to around 1,650 needy teachers in Kabul province in the past seven months.

MoE in a statement on Monday said that the teachers were in the city and districts of Kabul.

Moreover, around 200 teachers have so far received loan forms in Herat province based on the new regulation of the MoE loan fund.

The ministry’s loan fund would also be operative in Balkh and Nangarhar provinces till end of this year.

Moreover, the loan fund will be inaugurated for teachers in Kandahar, Khost and Badakhshan provinces in order to help teachers in the economic aspect, the statement added.

The loan fund of MoE has reached 85 million Afs this year and this loan will be granted to teachers based on their serving duration, the statement added.

According to the statement, the granted loan will be deducted from teachers’ salary monthly without taking banking fee or interests.