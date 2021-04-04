Over 100 Taliban militants killed in fresh raids

AT News

KABUL: More than 108 Taliban fighters were killed and 22 others were wounded in fresh raids carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country within the last 24 hours, defense ministry said on Sunday.

The security forces engaged into aerial and ground raids in Panjwaee and Arghandab districts of southern Kandahar province, where 75 militants, including five suicide bombers were killed and 12 others were wounded.

The statement said that 32 rounds of mines planted by the militants were defused by security forces in Arghadab and Zherai districts. 14 insurgents were killed by the Afghan security forces in Chapa Dara district of eastern Kunar. According to the ministry, six Taliban rebels were killed and five others wounded in Hesarak district of eastern Nangarhar province. 11 rounds of roadside mines planted by the militants to target civilians were defused in Hesarak.

The security forces engaged in clashes with the militants in Shahr-e-Safa, Arghandab and Shinkai districts of southern Zabul province. Killing 14 militants and wounding five others.

Some weapons and ammunition of the insurgents were destroyed in these operations.