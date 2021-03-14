Over 10K Soldiers Receive Covid-19 Vaccines

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Defense on Sunday announced that over 10,950 Afghan National Army personnel have received Covid-19 vaccination.

Covid-19 vaccination programs continue in all army corps and detachments across the country and all ANA members will receive the vaccine, the ministry said in a statement.

It’s worth mentioning that the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines donated by India arrived in Kabul around one month ago and later China and COVAX vaccines arrived. The European Union and European Union Member States are the largest global donors to the COVAX.

President Ashraf Ghani had inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination program around three weeks ago to immunize citizens against pandemic in the country.

Health workers, security forces and media personnel will be on prior to be vaccinated.