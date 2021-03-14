Home / Latest Updates / Over 10K Soldiers Receive Covid-19 Vaccines

Over 10K Soldiers Receive Covid-19 Vaccines

admin March 14, 2021 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 8 Views

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Defense on Sunday announced that over 10,950 Afghan National Army personnel have received Covid-19 vaccination.

Covid-19 vaccination programs continue in all army corps and detachments across the country and all ANA members will receive the vaccine, the ministry said in a statement.

It’s worth mentioning that the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines donated by India arrived in Kabul around one month ago and later China and COVAX vaccines arrived. The European Union and European Union Member States are the largest global donors to the COVAX.

President Ashraf Ghani had inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination program around three weeks ago to immunize citizens against pandemic in the country.

Health workers, security forces and media personnel will be on prior to be vaccinated.

About admin

Check Also

Abdullah Calls on Govt. Not To Register Tribes in e-ID Cards

AT News KABUL: Abdullah Abdullah, head of reconciliation council called on the statistics department not …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved