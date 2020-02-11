Over 14pc of women in military have suffered sexual harassment

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) in its latest report about female security forces condition in the Afghan military ranking has said that over 14 percent of female officers had faced sexual harassments. The report has interviewed around 2,300 women officers between 18-40 ages, who are serving in the military ranking.

AIHRC has launched the report aimed to find out if there has been any violation of rights against the female officers in the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces’ rank.

The report cited that 85 female security forces have access to equal rights and facilities with male personnel. “85 of women feel safe in their working environment.”

The optimism about women presence in the Afghan military ranks comes as the unstoppable war has been still hitting its waves across the country.

As the US has been continuing the peace negotiation with the Taliban, there are high concerns about the possible violation of women’s rights and the achievements, gained during last two decades. The Taliban back 1990 regime had imposed drastic restriction on women even barred them from going to schools, universities, and outing without male partner.