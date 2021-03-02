Over 1,500 Afghans Killed in Post-Qatar Deal Violence

AT News

KABUL: Some 1,523 people mostly civilians have been killed in violence intensified after the United States and Taliban reached a peace agreement last year in Qatar, under which the insurgents vowed to reduce violence in Afghanistan, an Afghan peace negotiator said.

Nader Naderi, a member of the government’s peace delegation, said Tuesday that the people of Afghanistan could not tolerate the high level of violence and want peace and an immediate cease fire.

President Ghani received the US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday in Kabul, discussing the next steps of peaceful solution in Afghanistan. Khalilzad said reportedly that Washington would continue its role in bringing peace to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.The Afghan and Taliban peace negotiators held their first ever meeting in September 2020 in the framework of the so-called intra Afghan talks in Qatar to discuss ways to end war in the country.

But the two sides failed to make progresses in peace and Taliban even quitted talks in January but returned to negotiation table in February.