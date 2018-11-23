Over 3 lakh displaced in Afghanistan in 2018
admin
November 23, 2018
Latest Updates, Nation
15 Views
AT-KABUL: A report by United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) shows that countrywide conflict displacements in Afghanistan is now touching over 289,867 in Afghanistan which the report says is quite concerning.
The report titled OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System shows that a total of 289,867 people have been verified as having been displaced by conflict in 2018 which shows an increase of 6,635 on the previous week’s total.
Overall, the number of people displaced so far is 33% less than the same period last year (431,871), the report says.
According to the report, 60 to 70 percent of people in Malistan and Jaghori districts of Ghazni province have been displaced from their homes as a result of war and violence.
The report says that 930 families (6,510 individuals approximately) have arrived in Bamiyan City following clashes in Jaghori and Malistan districts.
Moreover, the number of IDPs from Malistan and Jaghori in Ghazni City had reached 2,660 families (15,820 people) as of 16 November 2018, the report said.
According to presidential delegation’s information, about 60%-70% of the population are displaced from Jaghori and Malistan following the armed clash, the report added.
The report says that IDPs continue to arrive in cities of Ghazni, Bamiyan and Kabul.
The Afghan government officials meanwhile said they continue their efforts to help the displaced families – especially those of Ghazni province.
“We are covering the displaced people for 72 hours from our emergency budget. We provide them food and other stuff until they are settled in some areas,” said Ahmad Tamim Azimi, spokesman for Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA).
Meanwhile, a number of displaced persons in Ghazni said government is not taking solid measures for security of their areas.
“There were bombardments and rockets were fired in our area. We took some of our goods from the war zone… Nothing left for us,” said Gul Agha, member of a displaced family from Ghazni.
“Government should at least show us our way if it does not want to take action to help us,” said Mohammad Ali, member of a displaced family from Ghazni.
“Our school was destroyed, our homes were destroyed. We cannot go to school,” said Ezatullah, a resident of Ghazni.
Based on the UN report, the situation is also worse in the eastern and western parts of the country.
“Nangarhar authorities reported of approximately 1,028 families (7,196 people) displaced due to the intra-NSAG clashes in Khogyani District. Majority of these people have been displaced within the district with the remaining moved to Surkhrod, Behsud and Jalalabad city. OCHA organized an OCT meeting in Nangarhar on 14 November and constituted joint assessment teams to conduct needs assessment and respond to the immediate needs of IDPs,” says the report.
Check Also
KABUL: Tens of local residents in Parwan province shut an arterial highway to traffic early …