Over 30 Taliban insurgents killed in Badghis

AT News

KABUL: Authorities said that at least 30 Taliban fighters were killed and more than ten others wounded in clashes with the Afghan security forces in northern Badghis province.

Acting Governor of Badghis, Faiz Mohammad Mirzazada said the Taliban staged attacks on the security checkpoints in Moqour and Qads district of the province. He said the Afghan security forces pushed back the militants throughout aerial and ground attacks. Mirzazada said that six security forces were wounded in the clash.

The Taliban has not provided any details in regards.

Head of Provincial Council, Abdulaziz Big said the Taliban has intensified attacks to gain more privilege in the eve of intra-Afghan negotiations. The Taliban has halted the electricity and telecommunication service in the province during one last week, he added.

The intensification of violence in Afghanistan comes amid efforts to lay out the intra-Afghan negotiations in a near future after the Consultative Loya Jirga called for the release of 400 dangerous Taliban prisoners, who are charged with major crimes.

The Afghan government emphasized that ceasefire would be one of its priorities in direct talks with the militants. The intra-Afghan negotiations are set to be held in Qatar’s capital, Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office.