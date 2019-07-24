Over 63,000 MoE workers biometrically registered

AT News Report

KABUL: The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Wednesday announced that biometric registration of 24 percent of its employees have been completed – a process that is aimed at further transparency.

The fundamental information about at least 63,000 employees of MoE had been entered into a single biometric system, said a statement from the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC) on Wednesday.

The statement said that the biometric registration process of workers started six months ago and about 63,660 MoE employees have been registered up till now in the system in Kabul, Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces.

Next phase of the registration process would be implemented in coordination with the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC) across all the remaining provinces, the statement added.

The statement elaborated that the execution of biometric registration program was aimed at enhancing transparency, preventing the allegations of ghost staff and fighting corruption in the education sector.

Conducting this program would also help MoE to have accurate statistics about the number of teachers across the country, the statement maintained.

It is pertinent to mention that currently the MoE has 264,000 employees, including 220,000 teachers, across the country.