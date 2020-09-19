Own bomb kills 15 Taliban militants in Balkh

AT News

KABUL: Fifteen Taliban militants were killed after their own bomb went off prematurely in Dawlatabad district of northern Balkh province, military officials said Saturday.

The Shaheen Military Corps in a statement said that a blast happened in the Bedo village of the district on Friday late night.

A Taliban bomb maker was busy giving training to his associates when the explosives burst out, the statement added. “The trainer was telling his comrades on how to plant and detonate IEDS.”

The Taliban did not immediately comment on the issue.