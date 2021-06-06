Home / Latest Updates / Oxygen shortage grips Afghanistan amid a surge in Covid-19 cases

Oxygen shortage grips Afghanistan amid a surge in Covid-19 cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Health Minister has sent a desperate message for emergency oxygen supplies and called on all private hospitals to provide more of the life-saving gas to the government, warning that patients are at risk as the country is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Minister Wahid Majroh told representatives of private hospitals in a meeting on Sunday to hand over idle oxygen cylinders as government hospitals are running out of oxygen supplies.

He said that oxygen shortage could turn into a disaster and that private hospitals use more oxygen than government hospitals.

“Government hospitals are in desperate need of more oxygen due to the surge in coronavirus cases and all private hospitals should use their oxygen supplies wisely and hand over all remaining oxygen cylinders,” he said.

He called on private hospitals to observe treatment rules of patients and continue their activities on the standards set by the ministry of health.

Representative of the private hospitals shared their views and suggestions in the meeting regarding tackling oxygen problem and assured cooperation with the health ministry.

