Pak denies high tariffs on Afghan pomegranates

AT News Report

KABUL: After some Afghan traders have expressed concerns over Islamabad’s high tariff on the Kandahar pomegranates, the Pakistan embassy in Kabul on Tuesday said the country has not implemented any such measures.

The Kandahar Chamber and Commerce Department has earlier said that Pakistan has tripled the tariff on the Afghan pomegranates, adding that Islamabad has finalized an amount of 300,000 Pakistani currency tariffs per truck.

However, the embassy in a statement said that as a normal practice valuation of imports from Afghanistan were periodically revised.

“Pakistan is providing 27/4 services on its side of Torkham crossing to facilitate rapid disposal of Afghan fruit and vegetables,” added the statement.

The embassy has also emphasized on development of bilateral ties between Kabul and Islamabad, saying that these ties were vital important for trade between two countries.

Pakistan is considered as one of the main market for Kandahar pomegranates. The country has been repeatedly accused of duel policy towards Afghanistan by the Afghan officials.