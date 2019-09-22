Pak embassy refutes Durand Line’s linkage to Afghan peace

AT News Report

KABUL: Pakistan said Saturday that the Durand Line was an internationally recognized border, reportedly asking Afghanistan to recognize the de-facto line, otherwise it would affect the Afghan peace talks. However, a day later, the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul rejected the report as ‘baseless’.

“Durand is the official border line between Afghanistan and Pakistan and has been recognized internationally. If the government of Afghanistan does not recognize the border line, this will affect its ongoing peace talks,” Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs was quoted as saying on Saturday by the Kabul News. The report was later published by the Afghanistan Times daily.

In a statement on Sunday, the Pakistani mission said the Pakistani foreign ministry had issued no such statement either on September 21 or at any other time in which any mention of “ongoing peace talks” or linkage had been made between “borderline and peace line.”

The mission further clarified the statement by quoting the Pakistani ministry wherein there was no mention of tying the Afghan peace process with the Durand Line recognition by Afghanistan.

The Pakistani mission called for correction of what it called misreporting.